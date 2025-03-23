DT
PT
Home / World / Taiwan detects hike in Chinese incursions around territory

Taiwan detects hike in Chinese incursions around territory

As per the MND, out of 13 aircraft, 11 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.
ANI
Updated At : 06:51 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], March 23 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said they detected 13 Chinese aircraft, eight vessels and two official ships operating around itself as of 6 am on Sunday.

As per the MND, out of 13 aircraft, 11 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "13 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 13 sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan detected 47 sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels until 6 am (local time).

As per the MND, out of 47 sorties, 41 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, MND said, "47 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 41 out of 47 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) issued a strong condemnation of China for supporting illegal fishing activities near Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

In a statement, the CGA reported that unusually large clusters of Chinese fishing vessels began appearing near Dongsha on February 15, with at least six motherships and 29 smaller boats observed, Focus Taiwan reported.

Although CGA vessels were sent to remove the Chinese boats, Chinese coast guard ships entered Taiwan's restricted waters and attempted to interfere, but their efforts were unsuccessful, according to the CGA.

Focus Taiwan reported that, in response to the provocation, the CGA launched an operation on February 26 to enhance patrols around the Dongsha Islands.

As part of this operation, the CGA reported stopping and boarding the Chinese fishing vessel "Yueraoyu 23588" on February 26, but the Chinese Coast Guard once again intervened. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

