Taiwan detects one Chinese sortie, 8 vessels and one official ship around its territory

ANI
Updated At : 11:21 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taipei], March 16 (ANI): Taiwan detected one sortie of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around the country at around 6 am (UTC+8) on Sunday.

1 sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southeastern ADIZ. The Taiwanese authorities are monitoring the situation and are taking action.

In a post on 'X', Taiwan's Ministry of Defence stated, "1 sortie of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected three sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, three out of three sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated maneuvers by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

China is intensifying its cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, as its United Front Work Department establishes a dedicated misinformation unit, according to a post by the Taipei Times.

Currently, China is conducting the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which is an annual assembly of the Chinese government known as the "two sessions," as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
