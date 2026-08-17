Taiwan detects one PLA aircraft, nine PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 17 (ANI): Taiwan detected one sortie of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine vessels belonging to the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and seven official ships operating around the island on Monday (local time).

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In an X post, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that a single PLA aircraft sortie entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"1 sortie of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 am. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sortie entered Taiwan's northern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the 'X' post said.

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On Sunday, Taiwan detected 11 sorties of PLA aircraft, eight vessels belonging to the PLAN, and two Chinese official ships operating around the island up to 6 am (local time).

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that seven of the 11 PLA aircraft sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line and entered the northern and central parts of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and central part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the post stated.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China--a viewpoint embedded in its national policy and upheld through domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. China's historical claim to Taiwan dates back to the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating the Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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