Home / World / Taiwan detects rise in Chinese activity around region

Taiwan detects rise in Chinese activity around region

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], July 6 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Sunday detected nine Chinese military vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time).

Contrary to the usual, the MND did not detect any PLA aircraft in this timezone.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1941663389563883657

Earlier on Saturday, MND detected 18 Chinese aircraft, 11 Chinese vessels and one official ship around its region.

In a post on X, the MND said, "18 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1941301102709989556

Meanwhile, Former UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson called on Taiwan to abandon its diplomatic caution and assert itself more boldly on China on the international stage, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

While addressing a symposium entitled "China's Threat to Taiwan's National Security" in Taipei, Williamson remarked that "at times, Taiwan can be overly polite, but this should not serve as its Achilles' heel," urging the island to "apply a bit more pressure" in safeguarding its interests and garnering international backing.

He noted a noticeable evolution in Taiwan's national identity during his visit, a stronger inclination not to be characterised by a neighbouring country. He stated that Taiwan's significant accomplishments, especially in semiconductor manufacturing, provide diplomatic leverage that should be utilised effectively.

In agreement with Williamson, Piero Tozzi, staff director of the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), stressed that "Taiwan ought to be more assertive" among democracies that have shifted their formal relations from Taipei to Beijing. He proposed that Taiwan must confront such nations for aligning with a "totalitarian, ruthless regime" and seek enhanced international recognition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

