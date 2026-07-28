Taiwan detects seven PLAN vessels operating around territory

Taiwan [China], July 28 (ANI): Taiwan on Tuesday detected one sortie by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around the island up until 6 a.m. local time.

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The Ministry of National Defence wrote in a post on X that the single detected aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," the Ministry of National Defence stated. "1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ."

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The ministry noted that the Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces monitored the military movements and deployed appropriate defence assets to respond to the activity.

1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/Gt8nSOcmso — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 28, 2026

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected the presence of 7 PLAN vessels, four official ships and three sorties by PLA aircraft around its territory, as per Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

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Sharing the details in a post on X, it further noted that 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ.

The MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

On Sunday, the MND recorded 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around its territory.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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