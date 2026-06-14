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Home / World / Taiwan detects sortie of Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels, 2 ships around itself

Taiwan detects sortie of Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels, 2 ships around itself

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], June 14 (ANI): Taiwan detected the presence of a sortie of Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

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Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said they monitored the situation and responded.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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Earlier on Saturday, the MND detected six sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two official ships around itself. Of the six, four entered Taiwan's southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan's first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests.

Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine's 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged-navigation test.

The development amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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