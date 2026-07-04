Taiwan detects spiked Chinese incursions around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 4 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected the presence of eight sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval vessels and seven official ships around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Saturday.

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Of the eight, six sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/CvUtJcs6YG — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 4, 2026

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of 30 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and five official ships around itself.

Of the 30, 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "30 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 out of 30 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

30 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 out of 30 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored… pic.twitter.com/YWQcMclw5H — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 3, 2026

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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