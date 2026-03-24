Taiwan Excellence Pavilion showcased at Convergence India Expo 2026

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) Economic Director, Yu-Chi Chen, said the Indian market has a lot of potential for their company and partner solutions.

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At the launch of the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion here in Convergence India Expo 2026, Yu-Chi Chen said, "This is an important exhibition for India's electronics. There are 17 Taiwanese companies here."

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Also, present here, Regional Sales Manager at AAEON, Lawrence Yu, said, "We are proud to be here to showcase our latest AI computing products. We are planning on having a local branch office in the next two-three years. Right now, we are focused on some vertical markets like small manufacturing, automation, robotics and the defence industry. The Indian market has a lot of potential for our company and our partner solutions."

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The exhibitor base was a dynamic mix of global tech giants, innovative startups, and public sector leaders showcasing cutting-edge solutions. The attendees were decision-makers, sourcing agents, industry experts, and policymakers from across the tech spectrum.

The event serves as a fast-track entry to one of the most lucrative tech markets globally; India's IT industry is projected to grow to USD 350 billion by 2026. The event also serves to let people engage in knowledge sharing through networking, conferences, and workshops across wide industry segments.

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With a 33-year legacy of driving the industry forward, Convergence India & Smart Future Cities India stands as India's longest-running and most influential technology expo - continuing to serve as the nation's premier platform for showcasing the future and unlocking transformative possibilities.

As ICT forms the backbone of today's emerging technologies, the expo serves as a premier platform for showcasing, implementing, and advancing cutting-edge innovations - in 6G, AI, IoT, Fintech, Blockchain, SaaS, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Space Technologies, Media & Entertainment, Mobile Devices, Smart Living Solutions, Mobility and Smart City solutions. (ANI)

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