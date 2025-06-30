DT
Taiwan faces security risk as over 2,000 Chinese nationals fail to cut ties with China

Taiwan faces security risk as over 2,000 Chinese nationals fail to cut ties with China

ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], June 30 (ANI): More than 2,000 Chinese spouses living in Taiwan have yet to submit documentation proving they have renounced their Chinese household registration, National Immigration Agency (NIA) Director Lin Hung-en said during a legislative session, the Taipei Times reported.

The Legislative Yuan's Judiciary and Organic Laws Committee and Internal Administration Committee jointly reviewed proposals on Monday concerning the formation of a "new immigrant development agency" under the Ministry of the Interior. Lin and other officials were invited to attend, according to the Taipei Times.

According to Lin, the deadline for Chinese spouses to provide proof of renunciation, submit an affidavit, or meet exemption conditions is today. The NIA had issued notices in early April, giving the spouses three months to comply.

To contact those who have not responded, the agency plans to use all available channels, including cross-referencing national health insurance records and seeking help from security agencies, Lin said. At a news conference on Thursday, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Head and Spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh (Liang Wen Jie ) stated that about 20 per cent of the 2,237 individuals yet to contact the government have known addresses.

The Taipei Times reported that the NIA would soon begin conducting in-person visits to deliver the necessary forms directly. Lin emphasised that for those who show a willingness to resolve the matter, the agency would not immediately consider revoking their household registration in Taiwan.

Some of those unresponsive might be older, lack children in Taiwan, or simply be unaware of the new rules, Lin added, according to the Taipei Times. The agency remains committed to using every means possible to contact these individuals and help them complete the legal process.

The issue highlights ongoing administrative challenges in managing cross-strait migration and integration policies. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

