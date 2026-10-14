Taiwan Foreign Minister warns EU against dependence on China ahead of Brussels Summit

Taipei [Taiwan] October 14 (ANI): Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung has warned the European Union (EU) that excessive dependence on Chinese suppliers could threaten Europe's freedom and sovereignty, as EU leaders prepare to discuss trade relations with Beijing at a summit in Brussels, according to a report by Taipei Times.

Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland, Lin argued that China's political system and growing economic influence posed risks beyond trade, particularly if European countries became overly reliant on Beijing in strategically important sectors.

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“Because China's authoritarian ideology is fundamentally incompatible with Europe's democracy, dependence on China is not merely an economic risk, it's a threat to European freedom and sovereignty itself,” Lin said, as cited by Taipei Times.

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He further warned that excessive reliance on Chinese supply chains could undermine Europe's independence, stating, “A Europe controlled through its supply chains would be a Europe that had surrendered part of its liberty.”

According to Taipei Times, China is expected to feature prominently in discussions at the EU leaders' summit, with Brussels seeking to address the bloc's trade deficit with Beijing and reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers in sensitive industries.

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The Chinese Embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, the report said.

Lin also highlighted the potential benefits of closer economic cooperation between Taiwan and Europe, pointing to their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law.

“Taiwan and Europe share the values that matter most: democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law,” Lin said, according to Taipei Times. He added that Taiwan's innovation-driven economic model, which has contributed to technological development in Silicon Valley, could also benefit Europe.

The report noted that Taiwanese foreign ministers have historically made relatively few visits to Europe because of objections from Beijing. However, Lin has travelled to the region several times since assuming his current position more than two years ago, including visits to Poland.

Taiwan has been seeking to strengthen its relations with European countries, particularly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Meanwhile, the EU and China continue to face disagreements over trade imbalances and Beijing's position on Russia. European concerns about China's economic influence and its perceived support for Moscow have added to tensions between Brussels and Beijing. (ANI)

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