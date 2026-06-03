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Home / World / Taiwan indispensable to global AI development, says President Lai

Taiwan indispensable to global AI development, says President Lai

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ANI
Updated At : 10:05 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], June 3 (ANI): President Lai Ching-te on Tuesday hailed the role of Taiwan in global Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, underlining how the country demonstrates industrial efficiency and technological capabilities, Focus Taiwan reported.

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As per the report by Focus Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te made the remarks on Tuesday at the opening of Computex Taipei.

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Highlighting that Taiwan has become indispensable to global AI development, Lai said global tech giants had gathered in Taiwan for this year's Computex, with some of them announcing plans to continue investing in the country, demonstrating confidence in Taiwan's technological capabilities, industrial efficiency and democratic system.

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According to Focus Taiwan, Computex, will run through Friday under the theme "AI Together," and features 6,000-plus booths from 1,500 exhibitors representing 33 countries from the world--including Nvidia Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp.

It reported that more than 60,000 visitors have registered to attend the trade show.

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Lai in his remarks said that the government welcomes investment from around the world by offering tax incentives, improving the investment environment and promoting a chip-based innovation program aimed at driving next-generation technological advances.

He underlined that Taiwan would maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, describing the policy as the most responsible commitment to the global supply chain.

"The more the world needs AI, the more it needs a stable, trustworthy and responsible Taiwan," Lai said.

"When AI development enters its next stage, it will require collaboration among like-minded and reliable partners around the world," he added.

In his remarks he also addressed concerns about electricity shortages, noting that said Taiwan's power supply would remain sufficient through 2032 despite rising demand from AI development and that the government would continue promoting its second phase of energy transformation to ensure a stable power supply.

In addition to ensuring adequate power, Lai said the government would provide sufficient water, land and talent resources to meet rapidly growing demand for AI infrastructure, computing capacity and semiconductors, Focus Taiwan reported.

It further mentioned that Lai said Taiwan would continue to pursue technological innovation, strengthen economic resilience and work with international partners in AI development. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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