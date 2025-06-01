DT
PT
Taiwan lawmakers call for regulations on influencers' ties with China to safeguard national security

Taiwan lawmakers call for regulations on influencers' ties with China to safeguard national security

Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have called for urgent legal reforms to regulate online influencers' contact with Chinese officials, warning of increasing risks to national security posed by Beijing's expanding influence operations.
ANI
06:40 PM Jun 01, 2025
Taipei [Taiwan], June 1 (ANI): Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have called for urgent legal reforms to regulate online influencers' contact with Chinese officials, warning of increasing risks to national security posed by Beijing's expanding influence operations.

DPP Legislator Puma Shen said on Saturday that while Taiwan's current laws prohibit cooperation with Chinese officials on political and security matters, they lack enforcement mechanisms when it comes to private individuals, creating loopholes that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) can exploit.

Citing the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Shen noted that the government can restrict Taiwanese citizens from engaging in quid pro quo relationships with Chinese officials involved in sensitive state activities.

However, the act does not currently empower authorities to impose penalties on such individuals.

He emphasised that any legislative updates should focus on punishment rather than preventive controls, to avoid infringing on freedoms of speech, association, and movement.

According to a report by Taipei Times, Shen also questioned the administrative capacity of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), saying it should not be the sole agency responsible for regulating cross-strait engagements and reviewing interaction applications.

Shen further urged lawmakers to strengthen the Anti-Infiltration Act by refining its language to specifically address the role of influencers in China's election interference campaigns.

Fellow DPP Legislator Michelle Lin warned of China's evolving media infiltration tactics, including the state-run Fujian Broadcast and Television Network's covert ownership of platforms like Taiwan Reports, Eagle Eye Daily, and We Truth News.

Lin said China's strategies have evolved from convergence media in 2020 to influencer-led tourism campaigns in 2024. She called on the National Security Bureau and MAC to coordinate more closely, amend existing legislation, and strengthen financial oversight to block foreign interference. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

