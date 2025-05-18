DT
PT
Home / World / Taiwan MND detects 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels in its territory

Taiwan MND detects 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels in its territory

Of the 16 aircraft, 13 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern, southwestern, and eastern air defence identification zones (ADIZ).
ANI
Updated At : 07:21 AM May 18, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], May 18 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday detected 16 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and two official ships near its territory.

Of the 16 aircraft, 13 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern, southwestern, and eastern air defence identification zones (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "16 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Saturday, MND detected 16 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two official ships around the island.

13 out of the 16 aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the island's northern, southwestern, and eastern (ADIZ).

Meanwhile, on Friday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te visited the Taiwanese Army Engineer Training Centre and the Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command in Kaohsiung and expressed gratitude to the service members for their steadfast dedication to guarding the frontlines day and night.

Taiwan, to bolster air defence preparedness, conducted the live-fire debut of Land Sword II.

As per the MND, Land Sword II can counter varied aerial threats, thereby significantly enhancing the force's protection.

The visuals shared by the MND show the live firing of the Missile System could be seen, with videos showcasing its launch.

"Land Sword II makes its live-fire debut. This SAM system is capable of countering diverse aerial threats and significantly enhances force protection for #ROCArmy," MND wrote on X on Tuesday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

