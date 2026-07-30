Taiwan moves to dissolve Pro-China CUPP over national security concerns

Taipei [Taiwan], July 30 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior (MOI) announced on Thursday that it will move to the Constitutional Court in early August to dissolve the pro-China Chinese Unification Promotion Party (CUPP), alleging that the party has engaged in activities that threaten Taiwan's national security and democratic constitutional order, Focus Taiwan reported.

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According to Focus Taiwan, Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said the ministry had completed its review of evidence and would soon submit the petition, accusing the CUPP of maintaining long-standing links with organised crime and involvement in multiple alleged violations of Taiwan's National Security Act, Anti-Infiltration Act, election laws and the Organised Crime Prevention Act.

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Liu said such actions had undermined national security, social stability and the integrity of the electoral process.

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Focus Taiwan reported that Deputy Interior Minister Ma Shih-yuan said the party's stated objective of pursuing unification with China effectively seeks to eliminate the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Under the Constitution and the Political Parties Act, the government is obligated to seek the dissolution of political parties whose objectives or conduct endanger the country's existence or democratic system.

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Authorities said the ministry's political parties review committee voted 7-1 in January 2025 in favour of recommending the petition, while additional evidence has since been gathered from both domestic agencies and overseas sources, Focus Taiwan said.

The ministry cited several reasons for seeking the party's dissolution, including alleged collaboration with Beijing to establish organisations in Taiwan, conduct united-front operations, recruit military personnel for espionage, interfere in elections and infiltrate civic groups and temple associations.

It also accused the party of carrying out cross-border repression, including incidents targeting Hong Kong pro-democracy activists in Taiwan, and operating as a criminal organisation under the cover of a political party, Focus Taiwan reported.

Officials further revealed that investigators had identified 15 temples across seven cities and counties allegedly infiltrated by the CUPP as part of Beijing's influence efforts. Police have also investigated 98 organised crime cases linked to party members since 2010, involving 141 suspects, including 32 senior party figures.

Founded in 2005 by Chang An-le, also known as the "White Wolf" and a former Bamboo Union triad leader, the CUPP advocates unification between Taiwan and China under Beijing's "one country, two systems" framework, according to Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

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