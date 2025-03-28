Taiwan moves to restrict Chinese students' access to critical technologies

Taipei [Taiwan], March 28 (ANI): Officials stated on Friday that Chinese students should not be granted early access to essential technologies, emphasising the importance of advances related to national security and the nation's competitive edge, as reported by Taipei Times.

These remarks followed Premier Cho Jung-tai's call yesterday for the Ministry of Education to convene an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss regulating Chinese students' study of Taiwan's critical core technologies, according to the Taipei Times.

Taipei Times reported that the meeting will assemble agencies responsible for technologies vital to Taiwan's national security and industrial competitiveness. As Cho mentioned, these agencies will utilize their expertise to propose effective regulations and safeguard national security.

Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao remarked this morning that key technologies must be safeguarded. To ensure national security, every country must seriously evaluate measures to prevent the leakage of critical technologies, Cheng stated.

According to the Taipei Times, he noted that while key technologies are already protected under intellectual property laws and patents, those related to national security and industrial growth need further regulations.

Minister of Economic Affairs JW Kuo concurred that the government has a duty to protect local industries and prevent the leaking of critical technologies. Furthermore, he emphasized that Chinese students should not be permitted early access to any technology tied to national security, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Kuo indicated that their primary focus would be on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, the military sector, cybersecurity, and advanced information and communication technologies. Additionally, he highlighted the biotechnology and healthcare sector as vital for Taiwan's future competitiveness, as noted by Taipei Times.

Beijing has consistently asserted its aim of reunifying with Taiwan, employing diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan on the global stage. In contrast, Taiwan, backed by a significant portion of its populace, continues to uphold its independence.

The increasing assertiveness of China and Taiwan's quest for international recognition further exacerbate the uncertainty in the region. (ANI)

