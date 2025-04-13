Taiwan: Opposition demands probe into alleged China spies in DPP

Taipei [Taiwan]. April 13 (ANI): Opposition parties have intensified pressure on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), urging prosecutors to identify any of its members allegedly colluding with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) amid a growing national security scandal involving espionage, Taipei Times reported.

The call came as Ho Jen-chieh, a former assistant to National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu during his tenure as foreign minister, was detained yesterday in connection with an espionage case. His arrest adds to a string of national security-related detentions involving individuals linked to the DPP.

In February, Presidential Office consultant Wu Shang-yu, former DPP staffer Chiu Shih-yuan, and councilor assistant Huang Chu-jing were also detained over similar allegations.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu responded to the developments by demanding that the DPP take responsibility for rooting out any spies within its ranks, regardless of political affiliation. "Colluding with the CCP and betraying Taiwan is a severe matter," Chu said. "The KMT undoubtedly loves Taiwan and would strive for the Republic of China's benefits."

The Taiwan People's Party (TPP) caucus echoed the criticism in a Facebook post, claiming the DPP frequently accuses others of aiding the CCP while itself acting as a "national team of Chinese spies," reported Taipei Times.

The post accused the CCP of infiltrating the government at the highest levels, including the Presidential Office and national security and foreign affairs agencies. It alleged that the DPP, despite calling for the public to recall opposition lawmakers, has itself been infiltrated by numerous spies and is steering Taiwan toward a "single-party regime like China."

The TPP further urged President William Lai, who also serves as DPP chairman, to investigate how long the infiltration has persisted and how many party members may be secretly working for Beijing.

Meanwhile, KMT Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin, who earlier this week mistakenly accused a National Security Council specialist of espionage and later apologised, clarified that she was referring to a different individual, Ho Jen-chieh, who had served as Wu's assistant, Taipei Times reported.

Hsu said prosecutors had obtained information about Ho's alleged spying activities as early as February but failed to act swiftly, potentially giving him time to coordinate with others or flee. (ANI)

