Taiwan opposition KMT, TPP announce move to impeach President Lai

Taipei [Taiwan], December 21 (ANI): Taiwan's main opposition parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), stated they would seek to impeach Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, accusing him of engaging in what they described as "undemocratic" conduct, even as legal and political hurdles make the move largely symbolic, Focus Taiwan reported.

Advertisement

According to Focus Taiwan, the announcement made on Friday follows President Lai's decision not to promulgate a recently passed amendment that would have increased the share of central government revenues allocated to local governments. Lai argued that the legislation would undermine Taiwan's fiscal stability.

Advertisement

Earlier the same day, Premier Cho Jung-tai declined to countersign the bill, which the president cited as the basis for withholding its promulgation.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the Legislative Yuan, KMT caucus convener Fu Kun-chi accused Lai of overstepping his authority.

"Lai Ching-te has made himself emperor and shown no respect for public opinion," Fu said, as quoted by Focus Taiwan.

Advertisement

TPP caucus convener Huang Kuo-chang said the Constitution requires the president to promulgate legislation within 10 days after the legislature rejects a Cabinet request for reconsideration, as happened on December 5.

"There has never been a president who has refused to promulgate a law passed by the Legislature," Huang said, as quoted by Focus Taiwan, adding that the opposition caucuses would submit a motion to impeach Lai for review in a plenary session.

Under Taiwan's Constitution, an impeachment motion must first be supported by at least half of all lawmakers and then approved by a two-thirds majority before being sent to the Constitutional Court for adjudication, Focus Taiwan reported.

However, the court currently has only eight justices, below the quorum required to hear such a case, after efforts to fill vacancies stalled.

Even if the motion were to pass the legislature, the absence of a functioning Constitutional Court would prevent the impeachment process from proceeding.

Moreover, the KMT and TPP together hold 60 of the 113 seats in the legislature, short of the two-thirds majority needed. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) controls 51 seats, with two held by KMT-leaning independents, Focus Taiwan reported.

Responding to the opposition's move, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo said the presidency respected any action taken within constitutional boundaries.

Separately, DPP lawmaker Wu Szu-yao said the impeachment push was unlikely to succeed, calling it largely political posturing given the legislature's current composition and the Constitutional Court's paralysis, as reported by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)