DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Taiwan President hails dedication of Armed Forces during visit to Army Engineer Training Center, Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command

Taiwan President hails dedication of Armed Forces during visit to Army Engineer Training Center, Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command

The President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, visited the Army Engineer Training Centre and the Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command in Kaohsiung and expressed gratitude to members of the armed forces for their dedication.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:41 AM May 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kaohsiung [Taiwan], May 17 (ANI): The President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, visited the Army Engineer Training Centre and the Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command in Kaohsiung and expressed gratitude to members of the armed forces for their dedication.

Advertisement

The details of his visit were shared in a post on X.

"Today, President @ChingteLai visited the Army Engineer Training Center and the Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command in Kaohsiung. He expressed gratitude to the service members for their steadfast dedication to guarding the frontlines day and night", the post on X said.

Advertisement

Notably, his visit comes after Taiwan had conducted a series of test firing of several Land Sword II and HIMARS system in recent times.

To bolster air defence preparedness, Taiwan conducted the live-fire debut of Land Sword II.

Advertisement

As per the MND, Land Sword II possesses the capability of countering varied aerial threats, thereby significantly enhancing the protection of the force.

"Land Sword II makes its live fire debut. This SAM system is capable of countering diverse aerial threats and significantly enhances force protection for #ROCArmy," MND wrote on X on Tuesday.

This development follows after Taiwan had conducted its first live-firing of the American-supplied high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) at a base in Pingtung County on Monday, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Most recently, Taipei Times reported that Taiwan is holding talks with "certain countries" to conduct a joint humanitarian exercise in the Taiwan Strait as a response to China's increasing use of "gray zone" tactics and legal warfare, Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Deputy Director General Hsieh Ching-chin said on Thursday.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper