Kaohsiung [Taiwan], June 8 (ANI): Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Sunday urged bipartisan support for a special budget proposal aimed at enhancing the Coast Guard's emergency response capabilities amid rising tensions in Taiwan's surrounding waters.

Speaking at joint exercises by the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) and the Navy in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung, Lai underscored the Coast Guard's vital role in countering China's persistent grey zone activities, Central News Agency (CNA) reported. These activities involve tactics that fall short of open conflict but seek to erode Taiwan's security and sovereignty.

"The Coast Guard stands as our frontline defender, maintaining maritime law and ensuring public safety," Lai said, emphasising the urgency of resource investment to strengthen Taiwan's coastal defence systems.

According to Central News Agency (CNA) report, the Cabinet has proposed a NT$410 billion (USD13.6 billion) special budget, with NT$150 billion allocated to national security resilience. The funding includes new marine vessels, drones, and a smart coastal monitoring system, alongside critical upgrades such as infrared night vision systems and enhanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities.

Lai appealed for cross-party collaboration to ensure the Coast Guard is equipped with cutting-edge technologies. "Only with united political will can we provide our personnel with the tools they need to defend the nation," he said.

The budget also earmarks NT$93 billion for businesses affected by US tariffs and NT$100 billion to offset Taiwan Power Co.'s losses, provisions that may face opposition in the Legislature, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Sunday's joint drill involved four large ships, seven smaller vessels, three helicopters, and a drone. Conducted in three phases, maritime interception, helicopter rescue, and aerial flyover, it marked Taiwan's National Oceans Day, which aligns with the United Nations' World Oceans Day.

According to the CNA report, the public later toured the CGA's 4,000-ton "Yunlin" vessel during an open house event at Kaohsiung Wharf, showcasing Taiwan's maritime strength and celebrating its commitment to ocean sustainability. (ANI)

