Taiwan Prez meets US Speaker despite ‘warning’ by China

Los Angeles, April 5

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior US figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on US soil since 1979 despite threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.

McCarthy, a Republican who through his House position is number three in the US leadership hierarchy, welcomed Tsai on Wednesday morning at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, near Los Angeles.

Chinese aircraft carrier near taiwan Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said a Chinese aircraft carrier group was in waters off the island’s southeast coast

The ships, led by the carrier the Shandong, passed through the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, it said

It said the ships were going for training in the Western Pacific, and Taiwan forces closely monitored them

China staged war games around Taiwan last August following the visit to Taipei of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s defense ministry said a Chinese aircraft carrier group was in the waters off the island’s southeast coast ahead of the meeting between Tsai and McCarthy in California.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said there was nothing new about a Taiwanese president transiting through the United States and Beijing should not use it as an excuse to take any action or ratchet up tensions.

Supporters waving Taiwan flags and pro-Taiwan and Hong Kong banners chanted “Jiayou Taiwan” - the equivalent of “Go Taiwan” — in the Reagan Library parking lot ahead of Tsai and McCarthy’s arrival for the highest-level meeting for a Taiwanese president on US soil since Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. China has repeatedly warned against a meeting between McCarthy and Tsai. — Reuters