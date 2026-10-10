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Home / World / Taiwan probes allegations against China-trained Doctor over suspected fake US medical degree

Taiwan probes allegations against China-trained Doctor over suspected fake US medical degree

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ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], October 10 (ANI): Taiwanese authorities are examining allegations that a China-trained doctor practising in southern Taiwan used a suspected forged United States medical diploma to obtain a licence and practise medicine under a different name. The case has renewed attention on Taiwan’s restrictions on medical qualifications obtained in China and the scrutiny applied to foreign-trained medical professionals, Taipei Times reported on Saturday.

According to Taipei Times, the allegations surfaced after a social media user claimed on Threads to have recognised a Tainan-based internal medicine doctor as an acquaintance who had studied medicine in China. The post alleged that the woman had cut ties with friends shortly after graduating and was subsequently practising under another name using a diploma purportedly issued by the University of California, Riverside. The user also claimed that no online records of her medical certification could be found under either name.

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Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare said the allegations had not yet been verified, but officials did not rule out an investigation.

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Liu Yu-ching, deputy director of the ministry’s Medical Affairs Department, said Taiwan does not recognise medical qualifications obtained in China for licensing purposes. The restriction covers medicine, dentistry and traditional Chinese medicine under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

According to Taipei Times, applicants with degrees from other foreign countries may qualify for Taiwan’s medical licensing examination if their institutions meet accreditation requirements and they satisfy academic criteria. They must also pass the national licensing examination.

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Deputy Minister of Examination Huang Ching-chang said applicants undergo background checks, while candidates with foreign qualifications face scrutiny of their academic records and international travel histories. Authorities could initiate a formal investigation if an official complaint or request is received.

The case also draws attention to Taiwan’s scrutiny of Chinese educational institutions. Liao Kao-hsien, director-general of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Higher Education, said Taiwan generally does not recognise degrees from China’s Jinan University, citing its links to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, subject to certain exceptions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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