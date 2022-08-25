Taiwan proposes large rise in defence spending amid escalating China tensions

The overall proposed defence budget by President Tsai Ing-wen's Cabinet sets a 13.9% year-on-year increase to a record T$586.3 billion ($19.41 billion)

Taiwan proposes large rise in defence spending amid escalating China tensions

File photo of Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets. — AP/PTI

Reuters

Taipei, August 25

Taiwan proposed $19 billion in defence spending for next year on Thursday, a double-digit increase on 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets, weeks after China staged large-scale war games around the island it views as its sovereign territory.

China carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The trip infuriated Beijing, which saw it as an attempt by Washington to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The overall proposed defence budget by President Tsai Ing-wen's Cabinet sets a 13.9% year-on-year increase to a record T$586.3 billion ($19.41 billion).

That includes an additional T$108.3 billion in spending for fighter jets and other equipment, as well as other "special funds" for the defence ministry. A statement from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics did not provide a break down specifics on where the money would go.

The planned defence spending, which is a record high and must be approved by parliament, marks the island's sixth consecutive year of growth in defence spending since 2017.

The double-digit rise on 2022 marks a sharp increase compared with the island's defence spending growth in recent years; yearly growth has been below 4% since 2017.

Statistics department minister Chu Tzer-ming said the increase in defence spending will mainly go to operational costs.

"We always give safety and national security the top priority... that's why (the budget for) operational costs rises greatly," Chu said, pointing to costs such as fuel and maintenance for aircraft and ships dispatched to counter Chinese military activities near Taiwan.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement that the budget gave full consideration to the "enemy threat".

"In the face of the Chinese communists' continuous expansion of targeted military activities in recent years and the normalised use of warships and military aircraft to raid and disturb Taiwan's surrounding seas and airspace, the military adheres to the principle of preparing for war without seeking war and defending national security with strength," it added.

CHINESE DRILLS

Excluding the extra budget for military equipment and funds, proposed defence spending represents a 12.9% year-on-year increase, compared with a 20.8% increase in the overall government budget proposed for next year.

That proposed spending accounts for 14.6% of the government's total spending for next year and is the fourth-largest spending segment, after social welfare and combined spending on education, science and culture, and economic development.

The island last year announced an extra defence budget of $8.69 billion by 2026, which came on top of its yearly military spending, mostly on naval weapons, including missiles and warships.

In March, China said it would spend 7.1% more on defence this year, setting the spending figure at 1.45 trillion yuan ($211.62 billion), though many experts suspect that is not the true figure, an assertion the government disputes.

China has been continuing its military activities near Taiwan, though on a reduced scale.

Live-fire drills will take place in a coastal part of China's Fujian province on Friday and Saturday, just north of the tiny Taiwan-controlled Wuchiu islands in the Taiwan Strait, Fujian authorities said on Wednesday, announcing a no-sail zone.

Tsai has made modernising the armed forces - well-armed but dwarfed by China's - a priority.

China is spending on advanced equipment, including stealthy fighters and aircraft carriers, which Taiwan is trying to counter by putting more effort into weapons such as missiles that can strike far into its giant neighbour's territory.

China has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying that the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and that only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Meeting visiting Japanese academics at her office on Thursday, Tsai reiterated that the determination to protect their sovereignty, freedom and democracy would not change "due to pressure or threats".

"At the same time, as a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will not provoke incidents nor escalate conflicts," Tsai said, in comments made live on her social media pages.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Income Tax raid at 35 premises linked to Gurmail Medical Stores in Ludhiana

2
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

3
Nation

Mushroom farmer, who bought flight tickets for workers during 2020 lockdown, dies by suicide

4
Entertainment

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to be on air from Sept 10 with new characters; Krushna Abhishek takes a 'break'

5
Punjab

PM Modi returning without attending Ferozepur event in January unfortunate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Haryana

Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

7
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

8
Punjab

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

9
Nation

‘A person who retires or is going to retire has no value in India’, says CJI NV Ramana

10
Himachal

Himachal apple-growers to protest against Adani stores today

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...

Bilkis Bano case: SC issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, human rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka gets relief for torture in Punjab Police custody

Amritsar: Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two Goindwal Sahib ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

At 47, NRI Gurjit Kaur is enjoying college life she had to skip

Registration date for 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan' extended to Aug 30

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples in Jalandhar

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed