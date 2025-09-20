DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan raises alarm over growing cases of Taiwanese missing in China

Taiwan raises alarm over growing cases of Taiwanese missing in China

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan] September 20 (ANI): The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) in Taipei has raised concern that nearly nine Taiwanese go "missing," get detained, or have their movement restricted in China every month. Between January 1 last year and August 31 this year, 188 such cases have been reported, according to Taipei Times, citing figures released by the council.

Advertisement

Of the total, 50 Taiwanese were listed as "disappeared" after entering China, 19 were formally detained, and 119 faced restrictions on their freedom of movement. These included interrogations at airports and questioning in hotel lobbies, the Taipei Times reported on Wednesday.

The council has also issued a statement and urged Taiwanese nationals visiting China to remain highly vigilant and aware of risks.

Advertisement

The Taipei Times further noted that in one instance, a Taiwanese traveller on a short trip was stopped at an airport and told their identification was "problematic." The person was taken aside, asked to unlock their phone, and only released after overhearing an officer admit, "We have the wrong person."

In another incident, a Taiwanese couple in Shanxi Province saw the wife nearly taken away by plainclothes officers in a hotel lobby, only to learn later the group was part of a local security task force. These examples were cited by Taipei Times, drawing on details shared by people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

According to Taipei Times, the reported cases also include Taiwanese businesspeople, members of the I-Kuan Tao religious group, and individuals linked to alleged scam operations.

The council reiterated that while Beijing continues to promote cross-strait religious and cultural exchanges, such outreach remains tied to its "united front" objectives. Activities not aligned with these aims are suppressed, Taipei Times reported, citing the MAC statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts