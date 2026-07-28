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Home / World / Taiwan raises concerns with China via third-party channels amid maritime operations

Taiwan raises concerns with China via third-party channels amid maritime operations

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], July 28 (ANI): Taiwan has communicated its concerns to Beijing "through third countries and existing private channels" regarding recent Chinese activities east of Taiwan, which Beijing has described as law-enforcement operations, according to a report by the Taipei Times.

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Speaking at a seminar in Taipei, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister Shen Yu-chung said, "In addition to lodging a public protest, we have conveyed our concern and dissatisfaction to China through third countries and existing private mechanisms."

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However, Shen did not reveal which third countries were involved, provide details about the private channels used, specify when the communication occurred, or indicate whether Taiwan had received any response.

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Official communication between Taiwan and China has remained largely suspended since 2016, after Beijing cut formal ties following the Democratic Progressive Party's return to power.

Shen's comments came as the China Coast Guard, along with the Chinese government and research vessels, has conducted a series of operations east of Taiwan since last month, including what Beijing has referred to as "special maritime law-enforcement operations".

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According to the Taipei Times, citing Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration, official Chinese vessels have been operating within Taiwan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), with some instructing passing merchant ships to leave the area while others have sought to assert jurisdiction by claiming to carry out law-enforcement patrols.

The report further stated that Chinese research vessels have also been conducting surveys within Taiwan's EEZ. Among them was the Lanhai 201, which was located 53 nautical miles east-northeast of Orchid Island off Taitung County last week. An EEZ can extend up to 200 nautical miles from a coastal state's baselines.

While foreign vessels generally have the right to freedom of navigation within an EEZ, marine scientific research requires permission from the coastal state. Shen said Taiwan is dealing with official Chinese vessels based on the principle of "avoiding escalation" beyond 24 nautical miles from its coastline, while "not backing down on sovereignty" within that distance.

Shen also said that China's radio "checks" on passing vessels have largely been symbolic efforts to reinforce its jurisdictional claims.

However, he warned that any attempt by Chinese authorities to board and inspect Taiwanese fishing or commercial vessels would represent a significant escalation.

According to Shen, the Taiwanese government has advised its vessels to keep moving if approached by official Chinese ships, making it more difficult for boarding attempts to take place. If a Taiwan Coast Guard vessel is nearby, ships have been instructed to head towards it for assistance. If no coast guard vessel is available, they should return to waters within 24 nautical miles of Taiwan, the Taipei Times reported.

According to the report, Shen further stated that Taiwan plans to strengthen its surveillance and response capabilities, including increasing the use of drones to offset China's numerical and tonnage advantage in maritime assets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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