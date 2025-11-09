DT
PT
Taiwan records 10 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory

Taiwan records 10 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory

ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], November 9 (ANI): Taiwan recorded 10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory on Sunday, as reported by the Ministry of National Defence.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today, 4 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1987324267826925582?s=20

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 18 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday. As per the MND, of the 18, 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

On Friday, Taiwan detected 38 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and nine vessels. Of the 38, 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

The median line in the Taiwan Strait serves as an unofficial boundary between Taiwan and China, but Beijing has increasingly violated it in recent years as part of its pressure campaign against Taipei.

The latest military movements come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues to conduct near-daily operations around the self-ruled island.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump warned China against any military aggression toward Taiwan, saying Beijing "knows the consequences" of such an action.

In an interview with CBS after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, "You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that. This never even came up yesterday as a subject... he understands it very well.

"Trump declined to reveal his strategy on a potential Taiwan conflict and insisted China "understands what will happen" if it attempts any aggression.

He added, "I can't give away my secrets. I don't want to be one of these guys who tells you exactly what's going to happen if something happens. The other side knows, but I'm not somebody who tells you everything because you're asking me a question, but they understand what's going to happen." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

