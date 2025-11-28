DT
Home / World / Taiwan records 4 PLA aircraft sorties, 7 PLAN vessels operating around territory

Taiwan records 4 PLA aircraft sorties, 7 PLAN vessels operating around territory

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MNS) recorded four sorties by PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory on Friday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

On Thursday, the MND stated that 10 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZs).

"17 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated.

Taiwan is intensively reviewing and reforming its military and national security framework to counter China's persistent efforts to infiltrate.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tension between China and Japan has sharply escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made strong remarks in parliament early this month about a possible security threat from China over Taiwan. Beijing has now taken the matter to the United Nations, accusing Japan of making "erroneous" statements, Global Times reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

