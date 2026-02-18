DT
PT
Home / World / Taiwan records 5 PLAN vessels, 1 PRC balloon around its territory

Taiwan records 5 PLAN vessels, 1 PRC balloon around its territory

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], February 18 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Wednesday recorded the presence of 5 PLAN vessels and 1 PRC balloon around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said, "5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

On Tuesday, MND had reported "5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2023563044165742976?s=20

MND earlier detected the presence of three Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territory as of 6 am (local time) on Monday. Nine of eleven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te aka, William Lai, on Sunday (local time) assured the public that the government would strengthen national defence and advance economic development, Taipei Times reported.

In his Lunar New Year address, President Lai noted that Taiwan has faced several challenges and expressed gratitude to the armed forces, the coast guard, the police, and government employees for "keeping society running smoothly so that the public can celebrate the holiday with peace of mind."

"Taiwan faced many challenges over the past year, but the nation has grown stronger through those trials, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther and become more resilient. Taiwan's most beautiful scenery is not only found among its mountains and seas, but also in every individual standing together through hardship," Lai said.

The Taiwan President said that the administration will work without pause to safeguard national security and social stability. He pledged to promote economic development, aiding a global industrial expansion and providing support to small and micro enterprises (MSMEs). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

