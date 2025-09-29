DT
PT
Home / World / Taiwan records 8 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 8 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels around its territory

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], September 29 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Monday (local time).

The ministry stated that 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1972466356613206307

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1972133083559481393

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected 16 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6:00 am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

