Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], September 26 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 11 Chinese military vessels, seven naval vessels and one official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Friday (local time).

Advertisement

The ministry stated that 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

11 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/sSK1pvdThj — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 26, 2025

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Advertisement

1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/y9RQDsZkqK — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 25, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected one Chinese military vessel and five naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Thursday (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)