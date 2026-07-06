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Home / World / Taiwan records hike in Chinese incursions around its territory

Taiwan records hike in Chinese incursions around its territory

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], July 6 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of five sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and three official ships around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time).

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Of the five, three sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, he said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected the presence of seven naval vessels and seven official ships around itself.

In a post on X, it said, "7 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

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Earlier on July 3, China said it hoped the US would handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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