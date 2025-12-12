DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan records increase in Chinese military activity with 33 PLA aircraft sorties, 7 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taiwan records increase in Chinese military activity with 33 PLA aircraft sorties, 7 PLAN vessels around its territory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], December 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 33 sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6:00 am (local time) on Friday.

Advertisement

Of the 33 sorties, 23 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, "33 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 33 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence reported 27 sorties by Chinese Military Aircraft and six naval vessels operating in its territorial waters as of 9:05 am (local time).

Of the 27 sorties, 22 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Advertisement

"Overall 27 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0905hr today. 22 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. In conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate", according to the Taipei Times.

Ely Ratner, who served as assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments on Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance.

On November 7, the Japanese Prime Minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival", potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times.

Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could lead to Japan's military involvement.

Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory measures to damage Japan's economy, including issuing warnings against travel to or study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports. Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts