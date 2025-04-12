DT
Taiwan records rise in Chinese incursions around territory; detects 34 sorties, 6 naval vessels

Taiwan records rise in Chinese incursions around territory; detects 34 sorties, 6 naval vessels


ANI
Updated At : 07:21 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], April 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 34 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) operating around Taiwan until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Saturday.

According to the MND, 19 out of the 34 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

"34 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 34 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND stated in an X post.

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan saw a rise in Chinese occupation in the region, detecting two sorties of Chinese aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and one official ship. Both sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated on X.

The MND further reported the launch of Chinese satellites from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, whose flight path was over central Taiwan towards the Western Pacific that day. However, it posed no threat, as its altitude was beyond the atmosphere as per MND.

"At 0:47 a.m. (UTC+8) today, China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond accordingly," MND further stated.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

