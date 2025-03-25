Taiwan records rise in Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], March 25 (ANI): Taiwan recorded the presence of 21 Chinese aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships around its territory on Tuesday.

Sharing details in a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence recorded the Chinese activity up until 6 AM (UTC +8).

It noted that 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and southeastern ADIZ.

It noted that 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and southeastern ADIZ.

21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/zmx0rNOacT — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) March 25, 2025

On Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 9 sorties of Chinese aircraft 8 vessels, and 2 official ships operating around its territory on Monday.

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said they detected 13 Chinese aircraft, eight vessels and two official ships operating around itself. A hike in activity was seen on Saturday when Taiwan detected 47 sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels until 6 am (local time).Amid this backdrop, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications is considering amendments which will require vessels of all sizes to install automatic identification systems (AIS) in a bid to track ships near Taiwan's shores as well as prevent Chinese incursions, the Taipei Times reported.

In light of recent incursions by China, Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises will focus on China's increasing use of "gray zone" tactics and the possibility of an invasion by 2027, the Ministry of National Defence announced, Taipei Times reported.

The decision comes as security experts and military officials worldwide continue to cite 2027 as a key deadline for Taiwan's defence strategy.

Former US Navy admiral Philip Davidson previously warned that China could attempt to invade Taiwan by 2027. While Beijing denied the claim at the time, calling it a US pretext to boost military spending, the year has since been widely referenced in discussions on defence planning. Former US Indo-Pacific commander John Aquilino reiterated last year that with a 2027 timetable set by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US military must be prepared for contingencies before then. (ANI)

