Taiwan rejects Bangladesh-China joint statement, reaffirms its 'sovereignty'

Taipei [Taiwan], March 31 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected the joint statement issued by China and Bangladesh after the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The statement upheld the "one-China principle" and claimed that Taiwan is an "inalienable part of China."

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Taiwan is a "sovereign and independent" nation and "is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China." It stated that any statement distorting Taiwan's sovereignty cannot change the cross-strait status quo.

In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, visited Beijing from March 27 to 29 and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two sides issued a joint statement on the 28th, claiming to uphold the so-called "one China principle" and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has solemnly refuted this fallacy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent country and is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China."

"Any statement that distorts Taiwan's sovereignty cannot change the internationally recognized cross-strait status

quo. The Chinese government will firmly defend national sovereignty and dignity, and work with like-minded friendly countries to safeguard the values of democracy and freedom, regional peace, stability and development," it added.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bangladesh to adopt a "pragmatic and open attitude to strengthen economic and trade cooperation" between Taiwan and Bangladesh.

The statement reads, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Bangladesh to adopt a pragmatic and open attitude to strengthen Taiwan-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation and substantive relations in various fields, and make positive contributions to promoting democracy, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

On March 28, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing. According to the statement released by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh expressed opposition to "Taiwan independence" and supported the "one-China principle."

Xi Jinping emphasised that China and Bangladesh should continue to deepen their political mutual trust and firmly support each other on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns.

The statement issued by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Bangladesh firmly supports the one-China principle and opposes 'Taiwan independence. '"

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its government, military, and economy. However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, insists on eventual reunification by force if necessary. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence. (ANI)

