DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Taiwan reports 11 PLA sorties near its Airspace

Taiwan reports 11 PLA sorties near its Airspace

According to the MND, five out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:01 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], March 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported 11 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

According to the MND, five out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1899626401419907225

Earlier on Tuesday, the MND detected 13 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

Advertisement

According to the MND, eight out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, " 13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1899264007145758869

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent expressed confidence that China would not take any action against Taiwan during President Donald Trump's tenure, as reported by Taipei Times on Monday.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not dismissed the possibility of using military force to assert control over it. Last Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared that "China will achieve reunification with Taiwan, and this is inevitable."

Taipei Times reported that during an interview, Bessent was asked if he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would take action on Taiwan. He responded, "I follow President Trump's lead, and he is confident that President Xi will not make that move during his presidency." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper