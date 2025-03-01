Taiwan reports Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], March 1 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has detected 17 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and three official ships around the country until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Of these, 15 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND. In response to Chinese activity, Taiwan armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "17 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On February 21, Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim underscored Taiwan's efforts to bolster its defences against China, Taiwan News reported. She made these remarks during her address at the Halifax International Security Forum in Taipei.

Hsiao said that the forum's decision to hold its first-ever session in Taiwan demonstrates the global community's recognition of Taiwan's efforts to promote democracy, freedom and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. She said that it also places greater responsibility on Taiwan to protect these values.Taiwan's Vice President reminded the people that vigilance is necessary and peace cannot be taken for granted.

She said there is much work to be done and stressed that there is urgency for action. Hsiao Bi-khim called "values do matter" and democracy the superior system of governance that "empowers humanity to strive for peace."

She emphasised the need to take a cautious and pragmatic approach to countering totalitarianism and aggression, according to Taiwan News report. She spoke about Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's "Four Pillars of Peace" strategy which "focuses on strengthening Taiwan's defense, building economic security, enhancing partnerships with democratic nations, exercising steady and principled leadership in cross-strait relations."

Hsiao said Taiwan is placing the first of these pillars into action by increasing its defence budget and implementing defence reforms. These reforms include increased professional conscription, reservist training, prioritizing asymmetric weapon acquisitions, and creating a defence innovation office. (ANI)

