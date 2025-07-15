DT
Home / World / Taiwan reports Chinese military incursions around its territory

Taiwan reports Chinese military incursions around its territory

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], July 15 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 26 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 21 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to China's action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

"26 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 21 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's MND posted on X.

On June 28, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te highlighted China's use of influence warfare and military intimidation aimed at annexing Taiwan as part of its broader "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" policy and expanding hegemony in the western Pacific, Taipei Times reported.

He warned that this threat would persist regardless of changes in Taiwan's government leadership.

While addressing DPP's national congress in his role as party chairman, Lai identified the greatest challenge in domestic politics as the opposition-controlled legislature has bypassed proper procedures, passed bills contradicting the Constitution, and undermined government operations by drastically cutting central government budgets.

At the congress, held under the theme "Better democracy, better Taiwan," he emphasised that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) must stand united with the public in their mass recall movement to protect Taiwan's sovereignty and democracy, Taipei Times reported.

Emphasising the vital role of civil society, Lai credited Taiwan's vibrant democracy to the enduring strength of its citizens, recalling movements like the Wild Lily protests in 1990 and the Sunflower movement in 2014, where Taiwanese rallied against policies perceived as pro-China and harmful to Taiwan's sovereignty. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

