Home / World / Taiwan reports heightened Chinese incursions around territory

Taiwan reports heightened Chinese incursions around territory

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], July 11 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Friday detected one Chinese aircraft and nine Chinese naval vessels operating around territorial waters as of 6am (local time).

The aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected 12 sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

The MND in a post on X stated, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, a bipartisan bill aimed at protecting Taiwan's undersea communication cables from Chinese "grey zone tactics" was introduced in the US Senate yesterday, Taipei Times reported. The Taiwan Undersea Cable Resilience Initiative Act, introduced by Republican Senator John Curtis and Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, calls on the US government to help strengthen cable resilience near Taiwan.

According to Taipei Times, the act urges the Department of State, in coordination with the Departments of Defence and Homeland Security and the Coast Guard, to deploy real-time monitoring systems, develop rapid-response protocols, improve maritime surveillance, and enhance international cooperation to defend against sabotage. Grey zone tactics refer to ambiguous or unconventional actions used to gain a strategic advantage without triggering open conflict.

A press release from the senators cited China's military strategy to disrupt Taiwan's communications by targeting undersea cables. Since February 2023, at least 11 disruptions near Taiwan have been reported, mostly linked to vessels suspected of deliberate interference, according to the release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

