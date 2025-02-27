Taiwan reports uptick in Chinese incursions in region

Taipei [Taiwan], February 27 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 45 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels and one official ships near the island on Thursday.

Of the 45 aircraft, 34 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's central and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X, "45 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 34 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's MND reported detecting 11 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels and two official ships near the island.

Of the 11 aircraft, nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X, " 11 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Nine sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan will begin sea acceptance testing (SAT) of its first locally built submarine prototype named Hai Kun or Narwhal in April this year as per schedule Taiwan News reported on Wednesday.

The local news outlet cited military spokesperson Sun Li-fang as rejecting claims that the country's first indigenously built submarine was facing problems with power supply that caused harbour acceptance tests to run behind schedule.

Taiwan's domestic submarine is aimed at bolstering undersea combat capabilities of the island amidst Chinese military pressure and escalating tensions with Beijing. China continues its aggressive military activities near Taiwan with fighter jets and navy vessels patrolling and conducting drills. (ANI)

