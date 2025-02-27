DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Taiwan reports uptick in Chinese incursions in region

Taiwan reports uptick in Chinese incursions in region

Of the 45 aircraft, 34 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's central and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:41 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], February 27 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 45 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels and one official ships near the island on Thursday.

Of the 45 aircraft, 34 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's central and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X, "45 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 34 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Advertisement

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1894918623296196903

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's MND reported detecting 11 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels and two official ships near the island.

Advertisement

Of the 11 aircraft, nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X, " 11 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Nine sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1894552967791219116

Taiwan will begin sea acceptance testing (SAT) of its first locally built submarine prototype named Hai Kun or Narwhal in April this year as per schedule Taiwan News reported on Wednesday.

The local news outlet cited military spokesperson Sun Li-fang as rejecting claims that the country's first indigenously built submarine was facing problems with power supply that caused harbour acceptance tests to run behind schedule.

Taiwan's domestic submarine is aimed at bolstering undersea combat capabilities of the island amidst Chinese military pressure and escalating tensions with Beijing. China continues its aggressive military activities near Taiwan with fighter jets and navy vessels patrolling and conducting drills. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper