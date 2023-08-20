Taiwan says 25 Chinese military planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Taipei, August 20
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Sunday morning that in the past 24 hours 25 Chinese air force planes had crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, when China was carrying out military drills around the island.
That included Su-30 and J-11 fighter jets, according to a map the ministry published. Reuters
