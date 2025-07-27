Taiwan simulates full-scale Chinese invasion in longest-ever military exercise, Han Kuang; focuses on urban, port, airport defence

Taipei [Taiwan], July 27 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has submitted a detailed report to lawmakers following the conclusion of the 41st annual Han Kuang military exercise, emphasising realistic combat simulations aimed at countering a potential Chinese invasion, Taipei Times reported.

According to the Taipei Times, this year's war games, held from July 9 to July 20, marked the longest and most comprehensive Han Kuang exercise to date. The report, delivered on Friday ahead of a legislative committee meeting scheduled for Monday, stated that for the first time, the exercise scenarios were not scripted in advance, signalling a strategic pivot toward unpredictable, real-world conflict preparedness.

The MND warned that in the event of a full-scale assault, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) would likely target strategic points including Taipei International Airport (Songshan), New Taipei City's Bali District, and the Port of Taipei. Similar vulnerabilities exist in central and southern Taiwan, the report said.

To thwart such operations, the military practised integrating firepower from tube and rocket artillery, air defence units, anti-tank missiles, and drones to delay PLA advancement and inflict maximum losses, Taipei Times noted.

In a shift from prior years, regular forces, not reservists, will now be pre-assigned to defence mobilisation tasks due to concerns over delayed response times from reservists, the ministry said.

The Taipei Times reported that the exercise also included deployment of Hesco bastions and improvised landing deterrents such as wave breakers and abandoned vehicles. Units across all services practised signal discipline, de-identification, and dispersion tactics to ensure survivability in real battle conditions.

Logistical operations were bolstered through civilian cooperation, including modular pallets and stockpile dispersion, while Taipei's MRT system was used for troop transport for the first time, Taipei Times added.

The exercise further simulated the military's escalation from countering "gray zone" tactics and cyberattacks to preparing for outright war. Ground units from the army, navy, and air force were unified for defence of the capital, especially critical sites like Songshan Airport and key bridges.

Overall, the drill marked a significant step in strengthening Taiwan's ability to rapidly transition from peacetime operations to full-scale wartime readiness, according to the Taipei Times. (ANI)

