Taipei [Taiwan], May 10 (ANI): Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples has criticised a former legislator for echoing "United Front" slogans during an event in China, asserting that Taiwan's indigenous peoples are not "descendants of the Yellow Emperor," Taipei Times reported.

The council emphasised that any exchanges involving indigenous communities must be based on mutual respect and equality, without promoting political agendas.

The controversy centres around former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator and National Dong Hwa University professor Yosi Takun, who recently attended an event hosted by China's Yunnan Minzu University. During the event, a banner proclaiming "Both sides of the Strait share the same ancestry, Zhonghua spirit, and are one big family" was prominently displayed.

Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples rejected this narrative, reaffirming that Taiwan's indigenous peoples are of Austronesian descent, not of Chinese lineage.

"Taiwan's indigenous peoples are not descendants of the Yellow Emperor," the council declared, adding that these communities are culturally and linguistically linked to the Austronesian family, not the Sino-Tibetan language family. The council criticised Yosi's remarks at the event, where he described minority cultures as an "important part of Chinese civilisation."

The council condemned this statement, arguing that, as reported by the Taipei Times, such rhetoric attempts to diminish the unique identity and cultural heritage of Taiwan's indigenous populations.

Experts have described the event as part of a broader "cultural united front" strategy employed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). National Cheng Kung University political science professor Hung Ching-fu explained that the banner's message was a clear example of Beijing's efforts to manipulate cultural narratives to present Taiwan's indigenous peoples as part of China's ethnic minority framework. "The banner made no sense and was a blatant 'united front' move," Hung stated.

Linguists supported the council's position, highlighting that Taiwan's indigenous languages share a deep historical connection with Austronesian languages rather than any link to Sino-Tibetan languages. This distinction underscores the independent cultural and linguistic heritage of Taiwan's indigenous communities, which China's narrative seeks to overshadow.

Yunnan Province, known for its ethnic diversity, has long been used by the CCP as a base for promoting "United Front" rhetoric aimed at Taiwan's indigenous communities, Hung said. The recent event was reportedly organised by the Yunnan Provincial Government's Taiwan Affairs Office and hosted by Yunnan Minzu University.

According to a source who spoke on anonymity, the CCP invited delegations from the Taiwanese indigenous community, representatives of the Taiwan-Yunnan Association, and other groups to participate.

The council expressed concern that such exchanges may be used to draw indigenous students from Taiwan to Yunnan Minzu University, potentially leading them to adopt a Chinese-centric view of their heritage. Professor Hung further questioned the legality of Yosi Takun's position as a visiting professor at the university, suggesting that the Ministry of Education and national security agencies should investigate if his role is a paid position.

Responding to the criticism, Yosi Takun defended his participation, stating that his intention was to foster academic exchanges and cultural interaction between students from both sides. He argued that such interactions could help the next generation build mutual understanding and explore new possibilities for innovation, Taipei Times reported.

However, the Council of Indigenous Peoples maintained that Taiwan's indigenous communities should not be exploited for political purposes and called for vigilance against any attempts by the CCP to manipulate cultural narratives for political gain. "Indigenous peoples are not a political tool," the council emphasised, insisting that any engagement with China must preserve the dignity and unique identity of Taiwan's indigenous populations. (ANI)

