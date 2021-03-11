Taiwan thanks India, others for plea to maintain peace

Tribune News Service

Taiwan has thanked India along with over 50 countries for calling on all sides to exercise restraint, de-escalate tension, avoid unilateral actions to change the status quo and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Days after Pelosi trip, more US lawmakers visit Taiwan Taipei: A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet senior leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security and trade. AP

Stating that it would maintain close communication with India, US and Japan as also other “like-minded nations” to safeguard security across the Taiwan Strait, the Government of Taiwan conveyed its “sincere gratitude” to the executive branches and parliamentarians of over 50 countries including India.

Taiwan’s mention of India came a day after Chinese envoy Sun Weidong hoped that India would reiterate the “One China” policy in light of recent developments in the Taiwan Strait. Sun made the observation after the Ministry of External Affairs at its weekly briefing on Thursday did not explicitly mention the “One China” principle when asked about it by a Xinhua correspondent. “India’s relevant policies are well-known and consistent. They do not require reiteration,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.