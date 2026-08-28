Taiwan warns new cybersecurity, border rules by China could up the risks for Taiwanese

Taipei [Taiwan], August 28 (ANI): Taiwan has raised concerns over new cybersecurity, Internet and border-control regulations being introduced by Beijing, warning that the measures could increase legal and security risks for Taiwanese citizens travelling to or residing in China.

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Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister Shen Yu-chung made the remarks at a seminar on Chinese cyberspace surveillance organised by the Association for Asian Political Economy and Peace at National Taiwan University in Taipei, according to Taipei Times.

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The new rules, expected to take effect in October, follow Beijing's implementation of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law and form part of a broader series of regulatory changes covering Internet services, cybersecurity and border management, Taipei Times reported.

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Shen said the developments could reflect efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to tighten its control over civil society ahead of next year's 21st National Congress. He warned that broad language in the regulations could provide authorities with considerable discretion in interpreting and enforcing the rules, potentially increasing uncertainty for those in China.

The MAC deputy minister said the cybersecurity measures were particularly concerning because they have wide applicability and could empower lower-level public security officials to enforce them. According to Taipei Times, Shen argued that officials may be inclined to adopt the strictest interpretation of regulations to avoid being seen as deviating from the party's political directives.

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He also warned that some Chinese laws and regulations could provide Beijing with mechanisms to assert authority beyond its borders, raising concerns about transnational repression targeting Taiwanese and others overseas.

Taiwan has rejected what it describes as China's long-arm enforcement and transnational repression as illegitimate. Shen said Taipei was considering legislation that would criminalise assisting such activities. A MAC poll showed that 76.4 per cent of Taiwanese respondents supported such legislation, he said.

The government is also coordinating with other agencies to strengthen measures against alleged Chinese efforts to target Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents of Taiwan. Assistance is being provided to individuals considered vulnerable to retaliation, while Taiwan is expanding cooperation with democratic partners to exchange intelligence and monitor regulatory developments in China, Taipei Times reported.

Shen reiterated Taiwan's position that cross-Strait exchanges should be conducted peacefully, with mutual respect and without altering the status quo. He said meaningful dialogue would remain difficult without reducing political risks surrounding such interactions.

Taiwanese citizens were urged to assess potential risks carefully before travelling to China. Shen also encouraged travellers to use the MAC registration system for visits to China, Hong Kong and Macau so authorities can respond more effectively if individuals are detained or lose contact with their families. (ANI)

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