Taipei [Taiwan], August 17 (ANI): Beijing is using AI to interfere in Taiwan's elections by spreading targeted disinformation, impersonating people and creating convincing fake content, according to a claim by the Democratic Progressive Party's China Affairs Department, as reported by the Taipei Times.

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The department said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has continued to expand efforts to influence Taiwan's political environment by combining economic and military pressure with cyberattacks, misinformation campaigns and other forms of information warfare. The Taipei Times reported that officials linked these activities to a broader strategy designed to shape public opinion and political behaviour in Taiwan.

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According to the department, earlier examples include criticism directed at Taiwanese K-pop singer Chou Tzu-yu in 2016 after she appeared on a South Korean television programme holding a Republic of China flag and identifying herself as Taiwanese. The department also pointed to alleged disinformation campaigns during Taiwan's 2018 local elections, "united front" information operations surrounding the 2020 presidential election and intensified information warfare following then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in 2022.

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The Taipei Times reported that the DPP department believes AI has made such interference more efficient and less expensive. By analysing personal information, political preferences, social-media activity and online behaviour, AI could allow Beijing-linked actors to generate political messages tailored to specific audiences.

The technology could also reportedly be used to imitate Taiwanese language and expressions, exploit local issues, operate fake social-media accounts, impersonate public figures and enter online group chats. The Taipei Times further cited the department as warning that fabricated audio, videos, endorsements and scandals could be produced and circulated just hours before voting, potentially leaving authorities little time to respond.

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The department described the alleged operation as a supply chain involving voter-data collection, identification of sensitive issues and distribution through social-media networks and other platforms. As reported by the Taipei Times, officials warned that AI's greatest danger lies in its ability to create believable false content faster than it can be disproved. The department urged voters to check original sources, consult credible news organisations and fact-checking agencies, and remain cautious of sensational claims or information lacking verifiable evidence. (ANI)

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