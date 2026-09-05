Taiwan warns of rising China risks targeting Taiwanese youth 

Taipei [Taiwan], September 5 (ANI): Taiwan has raised concerns over what it describes as growing risks faced by young Taiwanese travelling to China, warning that seemingly attractive employment opportunities and cultural exchanges could expose them to scams, political influence campaigns and detention, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia said Beijing’s efforts to attract Taiwanese youths increasingly combine tourism, cultural exchanges and economic incentives with activities associated with its “united front” strategy. Luo stated that Chinese organisers of tours and exchange programs may incorporate political activities designed to influence or indoctrinate participants. He also cautioned that employment offers promoted to Taiwanese youths could be fraudulent, particularly given China’s difficult youth employment environment.

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Luo cited China’s urban youth unemployment rate of 17.9 per cent in July, arguing that claims of plentiful and lucrative jobs should therefore be viewed cautiously. Some Taiwanese who travel to China seeking employment, he said, have reportedly ended up without work or accommodation. Luo warned about criminal networks that allegedly disguise themselves as legitimate businesses to recruit Taiwanese youths. Such groups may advertise short-term jobs with attractive salaries before disappearing after victims arrive in China.

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Luo said criminal operators have used intermediaries carrying Hong Kong or Macao documents to establish shell companies and approach potential victims, while family connections have also reportedly been exploited. Beyond scams, Luo warned that China’s expanding national security framework creates additional dangers for Taiwanese visitors, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

He said people could potentially face detention over social-media comments or because of employment links to organisations accused of violating Chinese technology-export restrictions. The scale of disappearances and detentions has also raised concern. Luo said about 160 Taiwanese have disappeared in China, while more than 200 have been detained or imprisoned, as reported by The Taipei Times.(ANI)

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