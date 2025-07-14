DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Taiwanese businesses abandon China amid rising costs

Taiwanese businesses abandon China amid rising costs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:25 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], July 14 (ANI): Taiwanese investment in China has plummeted to a historic low, with experts attributing the decline to China's deteriorating business environment, rising authoritarianism, and increasing strategic risk, Taipei Times reported.

Advertisement

According to Li Pao-wen, spokesperson for the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), the percentage of Taiwanese businesses investing in China has dropped from a staggering 83.8 per cent in 2010 to just 2.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2025. In an exclusive interview with Liberty Times, the Taipei Times' sister publication, Li confirmed that this exodus reflects a long-term trend of economic disillusionment and rising distrust toward Beijing.

"Seventy per cent of Taiwanese businesses reported profit declines in China last year," Li said. He explained that Taiwanese firms began scaling back China investments over a decade ago, not due to Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, but because of Beijing's own economic and political missteps. Regulatory burdens, environmental costs, and inflated labour expenses have all made investment in Chinese cities far less appealing, the Taipei Times noted.

Advertisement

Li highlighted that China's "Made in China 2025" policy has worsened the situation by turning local Chinese companies into direct competitors, squeezing out Taiwanese firms once welcomed as partners. "China is no longer a friendly environment for Taiwanese investors," he said.

The US-China trade war further accelerated the decline. Taiwanese businesses, once dependent on China for manufacturing, found themselves caught in escalating tariffs and geostrategic hostility. "Products once shipped from Taiwan and assembled in China for export to the U.S. can no longer flow through that pipeline safely," Li explained.

Advertisement

China's recent move to offer incentives through its "Fuzhou-Matsu integrated living zone," including issuing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) certificates to Taiwanese firms, has raised red flags. Li warned that these efforts blur the line between "red" and "non-red" supply chains, effectively laundering the origin of goods, a tactic that jeopardises Taiwan's global trade credibility, Taipei Times reported.

With China's economy slowing and political interference deepening, Taiwan's business community is voting with its feet, rejecting dependence on an increasingly unstable and authoritarian regime, Taipei Times concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts