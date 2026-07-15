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Home / World / Taiwanese lawmakers revive motion against China's Ethnic Unity Law

Taiwanese lawmakers revive motion against China's Ethnic Unity Law

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ANI
Updated At : 09:33 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan] July 15 (ANI) Taiwan's legislature has advanced a motion condemning China's newly implemented "ethnic unity" law, marking a push against what lawmakers describe as Beijing's attempt to extend its political influence beyond its borders. The development came after opposition parties agreed to allow the proposal to proceed following earlier resistance, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, the proposal, introduced by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) earlier this month, criticises China's Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which came into force on July 1. The motion had initially stalled after objections from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP).

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However, during a plenary session, both parties agreed to send it directly to a second reading and refer it for interparty negotiations. China's legislation outlaws activities deemed to undermine "ethnic unity" or promote ethnic division. It also states that individuals or organisations, whether inside or outside China, can be held legally accountable for actions considered to violate the law. Another provision directs Chinese authorities to strengthen cross-strait exchanges to foster a stronger sense of identity and pride among Taiwanese people in relation to the Chinese nation.

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Taiwanese lawmakers backing the motion argue that the law represents an attempt by Beijing to use domestic legislation to project authority beyond its own territory. The proposal contends that the measure threatens the sovereignty and human rights of other countries while expanding China's capacity for transnational repression, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

The motion also urges Taiwan's government to introduce safeguards in response to what lawmakers describe as growing risks for Taiwanese citizens travelling to China or engaging in business, academic, or cultural exchanges overseas. Suggested responses include amending relevant legislation, penalising individuals who assist with the law's unlawful enforcement, and strengthening travel risk-warning systems, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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