Taiwanese Prez dials top Czech leader to boost ties

Taipei, January 30

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen held a telephone call with Czech President-elect Petr Pavel on Monday, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties between their countries and a diplomatic coup for Taipei that is sure to infuriate China.

The two leaders stressed their countries’ shared values of freedom, democracy and human rights during their call, their offices said.

Earlier, China’s foreign ministry had said it was “seeking verification with the Czech side” on media reports that the call was to take place. — Reuters