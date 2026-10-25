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Home / World / Taiwanese survey blames CCP for undermining cross-strait peace

Taiwanese survey blames CCP for undermining cross-strait peace

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ANI
Updated At : 07:47 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan] October 25 (ANI) More than half of Taiwanese respondents believe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is responsible for undermining peace across the Taiwan Strait, reflecting growing public concern over Beijing’s activities and pressure on Taiwan, according to a survey released by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, 52.3 per cent of respondents blamed the CCP for destabilising cross-strait relations, rising from 47.4 per cent in a similar poll conducted in May. The findings indicate an increase of nearly five percentage points in public attribution of responsibility to Beijing.

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Meanwhile, 28.5 per cent believed both Taiwan and China shared responsibility, down from 33.3 per cent in May. Only 6 per cent held Taiwan solely responsible, compared with 7.9 per cent previously. Another 13.2 per cent expressed no opinion or said they were unsure, up from 11.3 per cent.

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MAC Deputy Minister and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh attributed the shift partly to increased Chinese coast guard patrols and the presence of research and maritime militia vessels in waters east of Taiwan. Beijing has intensified coast guard activities in the region since June, while a suspected Chinese maritime militia vessel was spotted there in August.

Liang also highlighted suspected cases of Chinese transnational repression targeting individuals in Taiwan. One involved political commentator Akio Yaita, who was assaulted in Taichung in July. A Hong Kong gang member was indicted earlier this month in connection with the incident, which prosecutors said was intended to intimidate him, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

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Another case concerned comedian Huang Yi-hao, who was injured in an alleged staged traffic accident last month. Five people were indicted over the incident, which prosecutors linked to jokes mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I think the public can feel for themselves who is undermining peace,” Liang said, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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